(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the early hours of Oct. 31. The shooting occurred just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 9900 block of Medford Avenue, OPD said.

Officers responded to the area to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. At the scene, officers located a victim with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

OPD provided medical treatment to the victim and was relieved by paramedic personnel. The victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Investigators from the Oakland PD Homicide Section responded to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation. Police said they are withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.