(KRON) — A porch pirate raided several homes’ front yards and doorsteps around Pittsburg this week and police are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

The man was recently recorded on one house’s surveillance cameras grabbing a skeleton. In addition to stealing skeletons and ghosts from Halloween-decorated yards, the Pittsburg Police Department said the thief also swiped packages.

(Image courtesy Pittsburg Police Department)

PPD posted photographs of the porch pirate and wrote, “Do you recognize this guy? We haven’t even made it to Halloween, and this guy already acting like the Grinch. We need your help, over the last few nights, the guy in these photos has been stealing Halloween décor, skeletons, ghosts, and Amazon packages from the porches of several residences in our city.”

(Image courtesy Pittsburg Police Department)

(Image courtesy Pittsburg Police Department)

“Our graveyard (patrol shift) crews need your help in identifying him,” police wrote.

Residents who have additional surveillance images of the suspect are asked to call PPD’s non-emergency phone number at 925-646-2441.