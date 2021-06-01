Hamilton comes to Bay Area stages for limited time: Check dates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Orpheum Theatre is reopening with Hamilton for a “strictly limited four-week engagement” this summer, BroadwaySF announced Tuesday.

The dates are August 10 – September 5, 2021.

It will also be performed for a limited three weeks at San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts from October 12-31, 2021.

Set your alarms: The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, ranging from $49-$179.

Select premium seats will go for $199-$299. There will also be a lottery for a limited number of $10 seats.

“There’s no clearer sign that San Francisco is coming back to life than seeing live performances

returning to our stages,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “Everyone has sacrificed so much over the past year to keep each other safe, and that meant that we couldn’t enjoy the shows and events that make our city such a special place. Now, with case numbers low and our vaccination rate approaching 80%, we’re excited that Hamilton is coming back to the Orpheum Theatre for our residents and visitors to enjoy once again.”

The managing director of BroadwaySF said the Orpheum Theatre will be the first broadway theatre in the state to resume performances.

“Our plan is to open at 100% capacity, and we are working closely with the city of San Francisco to

make sure our audience, actors, stagehands and ushers will safely return,” Rainier Koeners said.

August would mark 17 months since the Orpheum’s closure.