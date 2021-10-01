‘Hamilton’ in San Jose: How to get cheap tickets

381078 07: The San Jose Center or the Performing Arts contributes to San Jose’s cultural image April, 2000 in San Jose, CA. San Jose is experiencing a boom due to the large number of high-tech companies in the region, which is known as Silicon Valley. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Want to catch a ‘Hamilton’ performance on a budget?

Broadway San Jose is starting a digital lottery which can get you a seat (or two) at the show for just $10 per ticket.

‘Hamilton’ begins on October 12 at San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts and goes through Oct. 17, but the lottery opened on Friday, Oct. 1.

First, you’ll have to get the official app for your iOS or Android device. You can enter for free, but if you win – you have two hours within notification time to claim and pay the $10.

Organizers say winners and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification.

Lottery tickets can be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours before the performance with a valid photo ID. The tickets won’t work if they’ve been resold. Only one entry is allowed per person and you must be 18 years old or older.

If you don’t want to try for the lottery, you can buy a ticket ranging from $49–$179. A select number of premium seats ($299) are available for all performances.

Buy them either online, by calling 800-982-2787, or in person at the San Jose Civic Box Office.