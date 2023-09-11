SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A vandal was caught on video smashing a driverless Cruise car with a hammer in San Francisco.

The person in the video attacked a Cruise car at 10:59 p.m. Sunday on Buchanan Street, investigators said. Videos show the vandal slamming a hammer into the autonomous vehicle’s windshield and high-tech camera equipment dozens of times.

“Officers spoke with a witness, who said that they heard a scream and looked out their window to see the suspect standing in front of the autonomous vehicle. The suspect then began vandalizing the vehicle,” San Francisco Police Sgt. Kathryn Winters told KRON4.

The vandal fled from the scene before police officers arrived. The person’s identity and motive remained a mystery on Monday, and no arrests have been made.

The video was posted on social media by FriscoLive415 with the caption, “Man goes ham on a Cruise car with pickaxe hammer.”

Cruise did not immediately respond to KRON4’s request for comment.

Autonomous vehicles owned by companies Cruise and Waymo have faced intrigue, skepticism, and anger from San Francisco drivers.

Earlier this year, local activists with Safe Street Rebel disabled driverless cars by placing traffic cones on the hoods. But Sunday apparently marked the first recorded incident of someone intentionally damaging an AV vehicle.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s vandalism incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”