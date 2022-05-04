SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Matt Haney took the oath of office Tuesday as the newest member of the California Assembly.

Haney represents District 17, which covers the eastern side of San Francisco. He won an April 19 special election held to replace David Chiu, who resigned after being named city attorney by Mayor London Breed.

“It’s an honor to be sworn in to represent the people of San Francisco in the State Legislature,” said Haney in a new release from his office. “I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish in San Francisco and ready to deliver for my constituents on a new level. That means finding concrete solutions to California’s biggest challenges, especially the housing crisis, homelessness, climate change, and growing inequality. The work has already begun.”

Haney is a former member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from District 6.

