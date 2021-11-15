Happy birthday! KRON4 turns 72

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Nov. 15, 1949, KRON-TV made its debut on Channel 4 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

We’re 72 years old today!

KRON-TV became San Francisco’s third television station, and debuted with an hour-long musical at 7 p.m. that evening called ‘Portrait of San Francisco.’

According to the original San Francisco Chronicle article, this production told the story of the city, including its traditions and people. There was also slapstick comedy and more music-variety acts throughout the night.

KRON-TV first aired roughly 20 hours of programming per week, from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday through Friday. Now, we offer more than 70 hours weekly.