SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Happy first day of summer, Bay Area!

Though thick patches of fog in most parts of the Bay is making it hard for it to feel like summer, that is expected to change.

Saturday will bring cool and cloudy conditions right along the coast while sunshine and heat will prevail inland.

Temperatures will rise into the 60’s at the coast, 70’s along the bay itself, and 80’s for the inland valleys.

Also, the first day of Summer means we will have more sunshine Saturday than any other day of the year. Enjoy!

