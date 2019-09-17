‘Happy little boy’: Details emerge in death of 13-month-old in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — New details emerged Monday night in the death of a 13-month-old who likely died from coming into contact with fentanyl while laying next to his father in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa police say they discovered the drugs near 29-year-old Patrick O’Neill who was unconscious next to his son on Saturday.

Friends of the father say he was taken off life support Monday.

They say O’Neill has been unconscious since he overdosed on Saturday and his organs were failing him.

They say his family went to say goodbye to him today.

“I broke down. I couldn’t help it. I just started crying. It made me sick physically, I started throwing up,” said family friend Shane Cratty.

Cratty was good friends with O’Neill and says he’s still trying to make sense of it all.

“I’m almost positive pat had been clean for a number of months at this point and I think it was probably the first time he had used the drug,” he said. “And you know it could’ve fallen out of his pocket or like I really don’t know. I’ve been trying to figure it out for the last two days.”

Cratty says O’Neill loved his son Liam and would never purposely harm him.

“Happy little boy. He loved his dad,” he said.

Police say they found O’Neill and his son unconscious in their back bedroom on Saturday with signs of recent narcotic use nearby.

Friends say O’Neill overdosed on fentanyl while he was with his son.

“People should really not use fentanyl at all. It’s very dangerous depending on how potent, how pure it is. One little speck like a grain of sand can kill you,” Cratty said.

On Monday, police said they would arrest and book O’Neill for his son’s death once he’s cleared from the hospital.

But Cratty says that likely won’t happen now.

“Actually they’re taking him off life support at this very moment,” the friend said.

Cratty says he’s saved dozens of people from fentanyl overdoses before and hopes this is a warning to others

“My heart goes out to their family and I think this tragedy should show people that fentanyl is very dangerous and they just shouldn’t use it,” he said. “It should somehow just be taken off the streets completely>

Now while KRON4 was with Cratty on Monday, that’s when he got the text that O’Neill would be taken off life support.

He says he hasn’t heard from the family since.

