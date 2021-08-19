Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2021 shifts to virtual festival after delta surge

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 23: Andy Shauf performs onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for FYF)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival of 2021 has decided to cancel the live event held at Golden Gate Park for the second year in a row.

Instead, the festival will host a virtual concert experience, called ‘Come What May – Hardly Strictly Everywhere 2021’

After consultation with our team of COVID safety advisors, and in close communication with City Of San Francisco, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has reached the difficult conclusion that we are not able to hold the festival in Golden Gate Park this year. We can’t waver from our mission of providing the safest and most magical musical environment, with all the care and consideration for our festivalgoers and artists, that has been at the heart of Hardly Strictly for over two decades. Hardly Strictly Bluegrass statement

The virtual, three-day concert will be free to stream on the festival website, Facebook, and YouTube.

It’s on from Oct. 1-3, starting at 1 p.m. PT. Most of the 27 sets will be played live from the Bay Area, but there will also be pre-recorded performances that were filmed in San Francisco and New Orleans earlier this year.

This is the second year the festival has gone virtual, and organizers said there were over one million views on last year’s sets.

Here’s the Come What May lineup: