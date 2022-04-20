SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a homecoming for Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday as the former San Francisco District Attorney returns to the city for the first time since taking the nation’s second-highest office.

Her visit to San Francisco happens to coincide with a visit of former President Barack Obama to Stanford.

Harris will be visiting University of California, San Francisco hospitals to speak about maternal health and meet with families expecting newborns. She’s been in California pushing the president’s agenda: on Monday, she spoke at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

She also hosted a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Los Angeles.

The former president will be at Stanford University to give a speech about misinformation.

Harris hasn’t been to the Bay Area since she went to San Leandro to campaign for Governor Gavin Newsom, who was facing a recall attempt.