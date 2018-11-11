Bay Area

Harrison St. ramp in Oakland reopens after small fire caused temporary closure

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 11:04 AM PST

OAKLAND (KRON) - A small fire in Oakland caused the Harrison Street ramp off of eastbound Interstate 580 to close temporarily on Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol in Oakland says the ramp was closed for about 20 minutes while the Oakland Fire Department was able to get the fire out. 

The ramp is reopened. 

