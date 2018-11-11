Harrison St. ramp in Oakland reopens after small fire caused temporary closure

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo via CHP Oakland Twitter

OAKLAND (KRON) - A small fire in Oakland caused the Harrison Street ramp off of eastbound Interstate 580 to close temporarily on Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol in Oakland says the ramp was closed for about 20 minutes while the Oakland Fire Department was able to get the fire out.

The ramp is reopened.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo via CHP Oakland Twitter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo via CHP Oakland Twitter

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES