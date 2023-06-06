SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Kevin Parkourana allegedly went on a killing spree across San Jose, targeting random victims as he murdered three people, stabbed several more victims, carjacked multiple vehicles, and intentionally drove the stolen cars over pedestrians, according to police.

Parkourana’s 90-minute-long rampage on June 1 finally ended when police found him hiding near Milpitas High School’s graduation ceremony. The 31-year-old San Jose man was hauled away in handcuffs Thursday evening, and he is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon.

In court documents filed Tuesday in Santa Clara County, a San Jose Police Department homicide detective described in detail a harrowing rampage that left three people dead and seven injured. Detective Christina Jize wrote that the crime spree began on June 1 at 3:11 p.m. when Parkourana brutally stabbed his first victim, Jose Montoya-Garcia, in the neck and chest.

“The victim was unable to speak, but was able to signal to officers that his car had been stolen,” Jize wrote in court documents obtained by KRON4.

Parkourana drove the stolen Honda Odyssey van to Hillsdale Avenue, where he stabbed and carjacked a second victim, Mai Le Huu. Huu told police that a complete stranger stabbed him in the neck and chest, and stole his burgundy Honda Pilot SUV. Parkourana then intentionally drove the stolen SUV over a pedestrian, Joanatan Gaitan-Orellana, according to court documents.

Gaitan-Orellana was able to snap photographs of the suspect before he sped off in the Honda SUV. With Parkourana still at-large, police officers found the stolen van in the parking lot of Home Depot on Hillsdale Avenue with a kitchen knife still inside.

The rampage continued when Parkourana rammed the SUV into a motorcycle on Union Avenue. “The victim, Wynton James Waldorf, stated he was stopped at a red light when the vehicle struck him from behind, sending him flying over the handlebars of his motorcycle,” Jize wrote.

At 4:12 p.m., Parkourana intentionally slammed the SUV into three pedestrians in downtown San Jose on East Santa Clara Street, police said. “The Honda SUV was then seen reversing and driving over two of the victims a second time, before then fleeing the scene,” Jize wrote. Two of the pedestrians, 71-year-old Phuc Pham and 73-year-old Hanh Pham Nguyen, were killed, court documents state.

At 4:30 p.m., Parkourana rammed the SUV into another vehicle in downtown San Jose on 4th Street and St. John Street. Parkourana got out of the SUV, walked up to the victim’s vehicle, and stabbed him in the chin, arm, and stomach, according to Jize.

The rampage continued in Milpitas, were yet another random victim was stabbed, police said. Jiwanjot Singh Dhariwal was repeatedly stabbed in the neck in the parking lot of 401 Jacklin Road outside a Smart & Final store. Dhariwal, 26, of Milpitas, died from his injuries.

Parkourana hid from police by breaking into a van parked in the Jacklin Road parking lot and hiding inside. Around 5:30 p.m., the van’s owner called police reporting that he saw “a suspicious male hiding in his van with blood on him,” Jize wrote.

Parkourana bolted out of the van and ran on Arizona Avenue. Milpitas High School’s graduation ceremony was underway nearby. Milpitas and San Jose police sent some officers into the graduation ceremony to provide security, while other officers focused on a manhunt for the triple murder suspect. Police ultimately nabbed Parkourana at 6:15 p.m. in front of a house on Arizona Avenue. “Underneath a van parked in the driveway of the residence was a discarded knife with blood on it,” Jize wrote.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said, “This violent suspect was taken into custody, ending the possibility of further bloodshed.” Mata said every victim of the rampage was randomly targeted.

Milpitas Police Chief Jared Hernandez told reporters, “When senseless acts of random violence happen … it affects all of us.”

All of the attempted homicide victims were taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries ranging between serious and life-threatening.

Parkourana is a repeat offender with a lengthy rap sheet and several prior convictions in Santa Clara County. He was out on parole, and police have not released a motive for why he allegedly went on a mission to kill last week.

His mother has several domestic violence restraining orders against him, dating back to 2021, court records obtained by KRON4 show. According to one restraining order, Parkourana is a methamphetamine addict with mental health problems.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office filed more than a dozen charges against Parkourana on Tuesday, including three counts of homicide. He will be arraigned to enter a plea at 1:30 p.m. KRON4 has reporters in the courtroom and will provide breaking news updates.