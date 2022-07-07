SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco voted to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin on June 7, with 55.03% of voters saying they were in favor of removing the progressive prosecutor before the end of his term. Many cited crime in the city and a perceived reluctance from Boudin to prosecute criminals as a reason for why they wanted him out.

While the city’s homicide rate has not changed much, car burglaries are up 45% since 2019. In 2021, hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders jumped 567%.

San Francisco homicide prosecutor Brooke Jenkins quit the DA’s office because of how Boudin handled homicide cases. “Chesa Boudin has been unable to properly execute reform or promote public safety and achieve justice,” she wrote.

While he was voted out in June, Boudin remained in office until Thursday. On July 7, Mayor London Breed selected Jenkins to take over as the city’s new DA.

The residents that ousted Boudin hoped that crime would drop with a greater threat of prosecution, but has crime actually decreased in San Francisco since the election? Here’s what the numbers say.

The San Francisco Police Department has public data for several crimes up until July 3. For this story, KRON4 compared data from the 26 days after Boudin was voted out of office (June 8 to July 3) to the 26-day stretch before (May 13 to June 7).

Before recall (5/13-6/7) After recall (6/8-7/3) Homicides 6 4 Rapes 17 17 Robberies 158 205 Assaults 203 215 Human Trafficking 3 1 Burglaries 433 360 Motor vehicle thefts 421 401 Arson 19 24 Larceny Thefts 2,155 2,019 Data from Sanfranciscopolice.org

The numbers show that some crime rates have indeed dropped after the recall. There have been two fewer homicides in the 26 days after he was voted out, compared to that same timeframe before the election.

The crime with the most noticeable decline was burglary, which went from 433 in 26 days before the recall to 360 after. Burglaries were one of the crimes that critics felt Boudin was too soft on. Larceny thefts also saw a decline.

Meanwhile, other crimes have risen since the election. Reported robberies are up to 205 in the 26 days after his expulsion compared to 158 in that stretch before. Assaults and arson have also seen a slight uptick.