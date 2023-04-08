The City of Palo Alto Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Palo Alto Police Department)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Palo Alto police are investigating a hate crime incident that occurred at a downtown parking garage after someone allegedly wrote comments directed against people from India on Thursday.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a public works employee discovered “offensive writing” inside the ground floor bathroom of a parking garage located at 445 Bryant Street. Police arrived to the scene and observed the writings, which were written in black marker, police said.

According to Palo Alto police, the writings were directed against people from India, but did not specify further. Public works crews removed the writings shortly after.

Police believe the hate crime incident occurred the day prior around noon, which was the last time the bathroom was checked by staff.