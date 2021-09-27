Hate crime investigation: Offensive graffiti found in Palo Alto parking garage

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a hate crime after a Palo Alto parking garage was vandalized.

Officials say a suspect wrote a racial slur on a sign and an offensive symbol near a stairway in the parking garage located at 528 High Street.

Around 5:32 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, a caller notified authorities of the vandalism in the City Lot ‘R’.

An officer arrived to find the graffiti drawn in black marker — a slur directed at Black people and a drawing of an anti-Jewish symbol.

It is unknown when the vandalism happened but believe it was sometime since September 15 when the garage had last been checked by staff.

Public Works was notified to have the writings removed.

Police say this is the second similar crime reported in this parking garage in the last month. The first incident was found on September 15.

It is believed that the same suspect vandalized the garage in both incidents, authorities say.

The identity of the suspect remains unknown.

The Palo Alto Police Department continues efforts to thoroughly investigate hate crimes. The city council denounced violence directed at Asian’s in late March and have continued to have conversations and work on race and equality.

If you have any information about these incidents, police ask you to call (650) 329-2413.