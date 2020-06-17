Hate crime investigations underway after several nooses found on trees around Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf issued a statement Wednesday after several nooses were recently found around Lake Merritt.

“Symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Mayor Schaaf said the nooses have since been removed and will be investigated as hate crimes.

Earlier reports that the nooses were part of exercise equipment “do not remove nor excuse their torturous and terrorizing effects,” the statement added.

This comes amid the recent deaths of two black men, who were found hanging from trees in Southern California within 10 days and 50 miles of each other.

The families of both men – Malcolm Harsch and Robert Fuller – are denying authorities’ claims that the deaths were suicides.

Latest Stories: