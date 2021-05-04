Hate crime suspect charged in Oakland Chinatown assault

OAKLAND (BCN) — A suspect has been charged in the assault of a man Thursday in Oakland’s Chinatown, Oakland police said.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Oakland resident James Lee Ramsey with assault and battery causing great bodily injury, a hate crime and a parole violation.

Officers responding to the assault report in the 400 block of Eighth Street located the victim, an Alameda resident, who provided them with a suspect description.

Officers began checking the immediate area and arrested Ramsey, police said.