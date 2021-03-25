Hate crime vandal targeted same Santa Clara building twice: police

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara police are searching for a man who they say painted anti-Asian slurs on a Chinese software company’s building.

Investigators say the vandalism happened March 14 at 1:30 a.m. at an empty building that used to house the software company on Lakeside Drive.

The video showed the suspect walk up to the front door of the property and vandalize it before leaving.

Police also say this is the second time that this business had been targeted.

In January, the same suspect left an item inscribed with anti-Chinese epithets at the front door of the business.

If you have any information, call police.