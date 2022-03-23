SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Newly released data from the San Jose Police Department shows hate crime incidents reported over the last two years have increased significantly.

According to the department’s new “Police Dashboard,” — there have been over 200 total reported hate crimes in San Jose since 2020.

The dashboard, which is linked with FBI data, shows that most of the reported hate crimes in the city were driven by racial bias.

In 2019 –there were 33 total hate crimes reported in San Jose. One year later that number more than doubled to 94.

Last year San Jose saw the highest number of reported hate crimes with 116.

Total number of incidents by racial bias

According to the data, “Anti-black or African American”, “Anti-gay (male),” and “Anti-Hispanic or Latino”, are the top three main bias motivations for hate crimes from 2012 to 2021.

In 2020 — there were 75 hate crimes stemming from racial bias in San Jose.

That year — African-Americans in the city accounted for the most hate crimes with 36, compared to 13 towards Latinos and nine among the Asian community.

In 2021 — there were 89 hate crimes driven by racial bias.

African-Americans led all groups again with 36, Latinos with 28, and the Asian community with 17 reported hate crimes.