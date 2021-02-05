San Francisco police seeking information on stolen french bulldog

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of Chloe a grey french bulldog who was stolen in the beginning of the year.

On January 5, three suspects hopped out of a car and attacked a 30-year-old women on the 1700 block of Hyde Street before taking her dog and fleeing to a waiting fourth suspect who drove away.

When police responded, the victim had been struck in the face multiple times and medics were called. She was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim said she did not know any of the suspects and that one of them had a gun.

A video released by police shows a Toyota Prius making a u-turn and is believed to be the suspects vehicle.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Robbery investigators are asking anyone with

information – including cell phone or surveillance camera video – regarding this incident

to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411