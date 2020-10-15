Hawaii begins pre-travel COVID-19 testing program

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — People can now head to Hawaii without worrying about a mandatory two-week quarantine — as long as they have a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arriving.

Oakland International Airport is offering free COVID-19 testing and says it is not limited to travelers — anyone can make an appointment and stop by. It does give an extra incentive to book a ticket to Hawaii, however, as the state approved OAK as a testing partner.

Anyone who has a negative test result within 72 hours of departure to Hawaii will not be ordered to stay in for 14 days upon arrival, as long as travelers follow all the required steps (outlined below). If anyone is flying out of OAK, the airport advises to actually get tested at the earliest possible time before departure, not on the day of.

Appointments for OAK testing can be made at CityHealth’s website.

Tests can also be scheduled at a number of other locations. All of these locations are within Hawaii’s trusted testing and travel partners:

Walgreens

CVS

Kaiser Permante

AFC Urgent Care

Bartell Drugs

Carbon Health

CityHealth Urgent Care

Color

Discovery Health MD

Quest Diagnostics

Vault Health

Follow the rules

All adults must register on the state of Hawaii Safe Travels digital system. You will be required to upload your negative pre-travel test result and answer a health questionnaire 24 hours prior to your departure.

Children 5 years and older must take a pre-travel test, but anyone younger than 5 will not have to.

If you have a multi-city itinerary, it’s the departure time at the last city before arriving at a Hawaii airport.

An antibody or antigen test will not be accepted. If you take the wrong test, you will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

OAK is conducting its tests in the main passenger terminal complex. Airport officials say people must wear surgical or cloth face covering without exhalation valves, and keep a 6 feet distance from others. People coming to get tested must also have ID and an insurance card if applicable.

Walk-ins will only be accepted after appointments.

Latest Stories: