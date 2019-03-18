Hawaiian Airlines to add daily San Francisco flight

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One of Hawaiian Airlines' first Airbus A321neo jets is seen flying in an undated photo. (Photo: Hawaiian Airlines)

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaiian Airlines plans to add an additional daily flight to San Francisco in the fall.

The Garden Island reported Sunday that the airline will add a third daily service between Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and San Francisco International Airport beginning Oct. 16.

The airline says the new service will add to its existing daily flights between San Francisco and both Honolulu and Maui's Kahului Airport.

The carrier says it currently flies nearly 500,000 passengers annually to Hawaii from the Bay Area.



