Bay Area

Hawaiian Airlines to add daily San Francisco flight

By:

Posted: Mar 18, 2019 05:53 AM PDT

Updated: Mar 18, 2019 05:53 AM PDT

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaiian Airlines plans to add an additional daily flight to San Francisco in the fall.

The Garden Island reported Sunday that the airline will add a third daily service between Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and San Francisco International Airport beginning Oct. 16.

The airline says the new service will add to its existing daily flights between San Francisco and both Honolulu and Maui's Kahului Airport.

The carrier says it currently flies nearly 500,000 passengers annually to Hawaii from the Bay Area.
   

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App