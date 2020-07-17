Hayward elementary school welcomes students back with drive-thru orientation

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, class is back in session — at least for some schools in the Hayward Unified School District.​

On Thursday, elementary schools that follow a year-round schedule welcomed students back with a drive-thru orientation — one of the rare days students will actually visit the campus.

For the some 500 students jump-starting the new academic year at Park Elementary School in Hayward, Thursday’s orientation may be the most in-person interaction they’ll have with teachers and staff for the foreseeable future.​

“It feels horrible not being able to — most of these kids, they are little,” Argelia Ramos said. “They are detaching from their parents, and they always need to hug the teachers, and now we cannot even see them. So, it’s very hard.”​

The inability to slow the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in the Hayward Unified School District resuming education with 100% distance learning.​

“The classroom is not easy to go into because the coronavirus. that’s why you can’t go nowhere, because of coronavirus,” Janaya Sierra said.

Park Elementary is one of four year-round elementary schools in the district.​

On Thursday and Friday, a drive-thru set-up in the parking lot allowed students to pick-up supplies and the technology needed to connect them with their teachers and classmates.

“Everything is not under control right now, and it’ll be safe for the kids because they kids immune system is very low, and I think it’s very safe for them to be at home,” Peggy Sashington said.

School staff and families acknowledge starting the school year off with 100% distance learning will come with its own challenges, but challenges they believe they’re prepared for considering how they responded to the initial shelter-in-place earlier this year.​​

“Win this awful war that we have with this virus. That’s the only benefit I could see,” Principal Pia MacChiavello said. “We do want our kiddos in school. We want socializing, we love having them. I mean, they’re energy is contagious.”​

But unfortunately, so is COVID-19.

It’s also unpredictable.​

“We don’t yet have a date to transition into a different type of model such as a hybrid model,” District spokesperson Dionicia Ramos said. “It just really is going to depend on a lot of external factors that are very fluid at this time.”​

The rest of the school district will return to class in late August.​

