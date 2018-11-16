Bay Area

Hayward Fire Department giving out respirator masks

HAYWARD (KRON) - The Hayward Fire Department is giving out respirator masks to those who need them in response to heavy smoke for the Camp Fire hovering over the Bay Area. 

The masks can be picked up in the City Hall rotunda, 777 B Street, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.

The City is prioritizing residents who are homeless and residents who are at higher risk due to extended exposure or age.
For more information or to make arrangements to obtain a mask if you cannot make it to City Hall, contact the Fire Administration Office at (510) 583-4930.

