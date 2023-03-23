HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A Home Depot employee at the Hayward location was arrested for stealing from the store, California Highway Patrol said on Thursday. CHP executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and found about 600 stolen items and nearly $90,000 of cash.

The Home Depot contacted the CHP’s Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force on March 1 about the thefts committed by a store employee. The store suspected that the employee was stealing items while working after hours.

The store lost a total of $300,000. CHP said surveillance video showed the employee and the vehicle they used in some of the thefts.

On Tuesday, CHP executed the search warrant at the suspect’s home in Patterson, CA. Patterson is just southeast of Modesto along Highway 5.

Image from CHP. Image from CHP. Image from CHP.

CHP said approximately 600 stolen items were recovered. They have an estimated value of $50,000. Officers also seized nearly $90,000 in cash, which is believed to be proceeds from the illegal activity.

KRON ON is streaming news live now