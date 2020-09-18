Hayward homicide victim identified, police seek info

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hayward-Police---generic_136652

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward homicide victim found in a car with gunshot wounds has been identified on Friday.

The Hayward Police Department said 33-year-old Vishal Sharma was found in the area of Santa Clara Street and Jackson Street shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2020. Police were called for a traffic incident report and found him dead in the car.

The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking information. Call Detective Purnell with tips at 510-293-7176.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News