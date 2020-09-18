HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward homicide victim found in a car with gunshot wounds has been identified on Friday.
The Hayward Police Department said 33-year-old Vishal Sharma was found in the area of Santa Clara Street and Jackson Street shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2020. Police were called for a traffic incident report and found him dead in the car.
The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking information. Call Detective Purnell with tips at 510-293-7176.
Latest Stories:
- California man released from hospital after 78-day fight with COVID-19
- Firefighters battle exhaustion along with wildfire flames
- Boy arrested after girl fatally shot in Oakland
- Hayward homicide victim identified, police seek info
- ‘We are slammed’: Veterinarian clinics, animal hospitals busier during pandemic