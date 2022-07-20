An arrest was made after a series of thefts in the boating community (Alameda Police Department).

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A 29-year-old Hayward man was arrested after a series of thefts in a local boating community, the Alameda Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Authorities say the unidentified subject has been stealing boat equipment in Alameda since May.

Last week, officers found the man on the 1800 block of Sakas Street in Alameda and arrested him. Sakas Street is roughly two blocks from the Marina Cove Waterfront Park.

Police did not specify what items the subject stole, but they say the items are “high-valued.”