(KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a Macy’s store, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

On Thursday around 8 p.m., a man was placed several bottles of perfume in a plastic bag at a Macy’s store located at the Hillsdale Shopping Center. The man, later identified as Ruben Polanco, left the store with the bag of perfume bottles once he realized a loss prevention agent began to take notice, police said.

A physical struggle ensued outside of the store when the loss prevention agent attempted to regain possession of the merchandise. The agent took a picture of Polanco’s license plate as he drove away, SMPD said.

On Saturday, the Fremont Police Department located the 33-year-old’s car. Polanco was arrested by San Mateo police and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for second degree robbery.

A week prior to Polanco robbing the Macy’s at Hillsdale Shopping Center, another robbery occurred at that same Macy’s. In that incident, two suspects were arrested, and it was later discovered a loss prevention agent was punched by one of the suspects when they confronted the thieves.

“While shoplifters and retail thieves continue to target local malls, the San Mateo Police Department continues to make arrests with the help of witness statements and technology,” SMPD said.