Elmer Ugarte, Maria “Lupe” Hernandez, and their two children lived in this Hayward house. (KRON4 photo)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man is facing prison time after a jury found him guilty of stabbing his wife to death in front of their horrified 11-year-old daughter in 2020.

Elmer Ugarte, 42, was convicted earlier this month of second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Maria “Lupe” Hernandez.

Ugarte and Hernandez were married for 14 years and shared two children, ages 11 and 13. Alameda County prosecutors said Ugarte was an abusive, alcoholic husband who physically assaulted Hernandez multiple times in front of their children.

“In 2020, the defendant and the victim’s marriage had deteriorated and both had contemplated and discussed divorce. The defendant was also planning to leave his family and move to Arizona with his girlfriend,” prosecutors wrote.

On Feb. 4, 2020, Hernandez attempted to leave the family’s home in Hayward with her children because she feared for their safety.

“She told her daughter to pack her belongings and she would come get her so they could leave,” according to prosecutors. Hernandez’s son waited in his mother’s car, according to investigators.

As the daughter was packing, Ugarte sent a text message to his mother. The text message read, “Bye mom, I am going to jail now for killing Lupe. Whatever, I’m an a**hole.”

After he sent the text message, Ugarte asked Hernandez to go with him into the master bedroom, according to prosecutors. Seconds after the bedroom door closed, Hernandez began screaming.

“When the master bedroom door opened, the 11-year-old Jane Doe saw her dad holding her mom by her shirt while he stabbed her multiple times in the chest with a big knife,” prosecutors wrote.

Hernandez screamed for her daughter to call 911. While the girl was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, Ugarte washed blood off of his hands and fled. The girl stayed with her dying mother until police arrived.

Ugarte was found and arrested in Mountain View two hours after the attack. His blood alcohol content was tested five hours later and was 0.15%.

The killer is facing up to 17 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 4.