FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — A 74-year-old Hayward man died last month in a crash in Fremont, police said Friday. Willie Ridley died following a crash on the morning of June 18 on Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way, according to police and the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Dispatchers received numerous calls at 9:08 a.m. that day about a multi-vehicle collision that included a crash into a tree. Based on a preliminary investigation, police said a Honda Civic and Dodge Charger were traveling nearly side by side on northbound Paseo Padre Parkway when one vehicle swerved.

Then the other vehicle swerved and both drivers lost control of their cars, according to police. The Dodge hit a tree in the center median, killing Ridley, police said.

The Honda crossed the center median and hit two oncoming cars on southbound Paseo Padre Parkway before stopping. No one else besides Ridley suffered significant injuries, according to police.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have played a role in the traffic fatality, police said. The crash is under investigation.

Fremont police said the details “just recently became available” for them to share with the community. Police would not say why it took so long to release the details.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to please get in touch with Fremont Police Officer Alex Gregory at agregory@fremont.gov or at (510) 790-6772 or Officer Jacob Shannon at jshannon@fremont.gov or (510) 790-6765.

