Image of Guy Jones from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

(KRON) — A Hayward man was reported missing by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Guy Jones, 61, has not been seen since leaving his home on Wednesday.

Jones lives on Standish Avenue in Hayward, and he was last seen at 6 a.m. He was wearing a green shirt and using a cane to walk.

“Caretakers and friends are very worried about Guy and are asking for the community’s help in location him,” the sheriff’s office said.

Jones is 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call ACSO at (510) 667-7721.