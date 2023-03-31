HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who is considered at-risk. Stephen Uslanghi, 37, was last seen walking southbound on Western Avenue towards A Street.

Uslanghi left his Hayward home at 20668 Fuchsia Court at about 12:10 p.m. His mental capacity is diminished due to a head injury he suffered in 2006, police said.

Uslanghi is a white man who stands 5-foot-3, 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a white shirt, blue pants and white shoes.

Police said Uslanghi walks the area regularly and is familiar with Hayward and Castro Valley. However, he does not have a cell phone or cash and does not know how to use public transportation.

Anyone who sees him is asked to check on his welfare and call ACSO at (510) 667-7721.