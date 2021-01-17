Hayward mother killed in hit-and-run on wedding anniversary

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Her friend made it across Mission Blvd. and Gilbert St. safely, but 56-year-old Jeaneth Camacho did not.

In Hayward, at around 7:30 Thursday night, she was hit by a passing car in the middle of the crosswalk.

That driver stayed on the scene, but the person behind the wheel of a second car that hit her drove off.

Jeaneth’s husband Elerie was in the middle of cooking her favorite soup in celebration of their 31st wedding anniversary.

When Jeaneth’s friend phoned him to rush over a few blocks to tend to his dying wife.

“I reached the scene. I see my wife like laying in the second lane, and I feel it, that she is still alive, and then I kiss her, and then I hugged her and tell her bye. That is the last moment. That is the last kiss of my wife,” Widower Elerie Camacho said.

Elerie says Jeaneth was walking home from shopping nearby for the food Elerie would use to prepare their special meal.

He drove the groceries home before the crash, while Jeaneth went to another store.

The California Highway Patrol says the first driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected.

Investigators are looking for the second driver involved.

“For the second driver to hit my wife, please come out and do your obligation for my wife,” Elerie said.

Elerie says Jeneath, who is also survived by the couple’s three daughters, loved to sing.

she was a senior caregiver who treated terminally ill patients.

Close family friend terry tam’s father is one of them. Terry is helping elerie manage through this crisis, by raising funds online.

“Now, he’s struggling to pay for funeral costs, legal fees, and more importantly how they’re going to raise money to bring Jeneath back to the Philippines where she can have a proper burial with her daughters and the family,” family friend Terry Tam said.

The money raised won’t bring Jeaneth back, or, erase the memory of this terrible tragedy. But it will certainly go a long way for her family that is suffering a tremendous loss.

