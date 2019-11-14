Hayward navigation center for the homeless to open Monday

HAYWARD (KRON) — Hayward’s navigation center is opening on Monday.

The center will provide transitional housing and services to up to 45 homeless people living in and around the city.

It is located in Hayward’s industrial zone on the corner of Whitesell Street and Depot Road.

The center is now very busy getting everything up and running for people on Monday when they open.

Bay Area Community Services, the local non profit organization running the center, gave KRON4 a look inside.

Volunteers are making beds and folding towels, getting ready for the navigation center to open its doors.

The center is not like an ordinary shelter.

“One of the main differences is that the whole focus is on housing outcomes,” said Daniel Cooperman with Bay Area Community Services. “So this is not a long term placement, this is a short term intervention with a lot of financial and very service-rich environment to help people achieve their goals and move into permanent housing.”

The property is made up of several portable buildings — one for storing people’s belongings, another for sleeping, one for laundry and for bathrooms and showers and a common area where services will be provided and also one meal a day.

There’s a garden on site and even an area for dogs to run and play.

“The location is great. We definitely have our privacy and can maintain our privacy of the residents who come in so that’s a great thing,” Cooperman said.

This center has been about a year in the making and 45 people will be moving in slowly over the next few weeks — with the first group arriving on day one on Monday.

“Everyone who is over 18 is allowed. We have 45 spaces. We have an outreach team who has already started going to identify unsheltered people who are high need and very vulnerable in the streets,” he said.

The center is staffed 24 hours per day.

The goal is to have every resident placed into permanent housing within three months.

