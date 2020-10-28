CHP officer exposed to cocaine during traffic stop

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the California Highway Patrol in Hayward was exposed to cocaine during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

CHP says they stopped a driver for potential DUI on I-880 south, near Thornton Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. One officer was exposed to an unknown white powder during the vehicle search.

The officer was evaluated, with authorities concerned it could have been fentanyl. However, officials determined the substance was likely cocaine.

The officer is being evaluated further at a hospital and is in stable condition, CHP said.

