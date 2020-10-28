CHP officer exposed to cocaine during traffic stop

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the California Highway Patrol in Hayward was exposed to cocaine during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

CHP says they stopped a driver for potential DUI on I-880 south, near Thornton Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. One officer was exposed to an unknown white powder during the vehicle search.

The officer was evaluated, with authorities concerned it could have been fentanyl. However, officials determined the substance was likely cocaine.

The officer is being evaluated further at a hospital and is in stable condition, CHP said.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News