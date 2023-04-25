(KRON) — The Hayward Police Department has announced the arrest of the suspect in a Jan. 4 homicide that left one dead. The arrest was made on April 6, officials said.

Officers arrested 53-year-old suspect Anthony Bergstrom for the murder of 53-year-old victim Jesse Nieto of Hayward. The homicide happened during the early morning hours of April 4. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 24000 block of Park Street.

At the scene, officers said they found Nieto unresponsive suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bergstrom was arrested on several charges including murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was booked into the Santa Rita County jail and is being held without bail.

This was Hayward’s first homicide of the year, officials said.