(KRON) – The Hayward Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Dec. 31.

Hayward officers responded to the report of a man lying in the roadway near the intersection of Skywest Drive and Sueirro Street at 12:47 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded, however, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

There is no further information at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Niedenthal at (510)-293-7176.