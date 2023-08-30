(KRON) — The Hayward Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person, the department announced Wednesday. Haben Woldemariam is a 32-year-old Black man who is considered at-risk due to a mental health diagnosis.

He was reported missing on Aug. 24 and was last seen at his home in Hayward, according to police.

Woldemariam is described as 5’11”, 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, white and red sweater and black jeans.

His unoccupied vehicle was recovered early on the morning of Aug. 25 on the San Mateo Bridge. There is no evidence of foul play at this point, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding Woldemariam’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hayward Police Department.