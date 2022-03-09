HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing at-risk child.

Police said that the incident was reported Tuesday after 8-year-old Sophia was last seen in December 2021 by family members.

The child may be in the care of a parent or guardian, but other family members have not contacted them since December.

According to police, Sophia is known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern California.

At this time the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Sophia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7000, so a welfare check can be done.

The case number for this investigation is 2022-013287.