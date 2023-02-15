HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Hayward Police Department seized 90 grams of suspected meth after tracking down a stolen vehicle, officials said.

When officers found the truck, which was reported stolen several days prior, they found a man in the driver’s seat claiming to be the owner of the vehicle. Officers said they conducted a traffic stop and detained the person in the truck.

During a search of the truck, officers said they found 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a scale.

(Hayward Police Department)

(Hayward Police Department)

The man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of narcotics for sale.