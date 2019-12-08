Hayward police investigate 2 homicides in less than 24 hours

HAYWARD (KRON) – Police in Hayward are investigating two homicides that happened in less than 24 hours.

On Saturday around 4:45 p.m., authorities received reports of shots fired near Amador Way and Yolo Street.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The second homicide occurred around 12:39 a.m. on Sunday in the 27000 block of Belvedere Court.

Officials arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identities of the victims in these homicides have not yet been released.

Authorities say the two homicides were not related.

There have been four homicides reported in Hayward this year.

If you have any information on either homicide, you are asked to call police at (510) 293-7176.