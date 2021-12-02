Hayward police investigate after man found shot to death in car

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a car on Tuesday evening in Hayward.

Around 6:16 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the 31000 block of Trevor Ave.

Officers found that the man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

As an investigation continues, you are asked to contact detectives at (510) 293-7176 if you have any information.

More details will be released at a later time.