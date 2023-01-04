HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Early Wednesday morning, Hayward police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 24000 block of Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Hayward Police Department.

Officers said they found an unresponsive male at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds at 12:42 a.m. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing. This is Hayward’s first homicide of 2023, according to officials.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Neidenthal at 510-293-7176.