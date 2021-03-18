Homicide investigation underway in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Hayward police detectives are on scene at the 22000 block of Main Street to conduct a homicide investigation.

Our detectives are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on the 22000 block of Main St. Please use the link for a press release: https://t.co/gvPeYcUycy — HaywardPD (@HaywardPD) March 18, 2021

Officers responded at around 2:53 a.m. and located an adult victim suffering from trauma to the head and neck. The victim was later pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

The identity of the victim is know, but is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call Detective Navas at 510-293-7176.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.