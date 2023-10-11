(BCN) — Hayward police are investigating a fatal collision in the city’s Eden Shores neighborhood Monday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of Industrial and Hesperian boulevards. Upon arrival, responding officers found a pickup truck and a sedan on scene, Hayward police said in a statement.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 46-year-old man from Modesto, did not suffer injuries, Hayward police said.

The second vehicle was occupied by two adults and two children. The driver, a 36-year-old man from Hayward, was treated at the scene by medical personnel for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The children also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to the hospital.

A 39-year-old woman, also a passenger in the second vehicle, was transported to a hospital for injuries. However, she eventually died there, according to police.

Authorities withheld the identities of the involved parties.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Those with relevant information are urged to contact the Hayward Police Department’s Traffic Bureau at (510) 293-7066 and mention case no. 2023-57757.

This is Hayward’s ninth fatal collision this year, according to police.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.