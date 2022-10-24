(KRON) — The Hayward Police Department was involved in a shooting on Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley following a vehicle pursuit, KRON4 has confirmed. As of 12:20 p.m. Monday, law enforcement has the road blocked off while the scene is being investigated.

The shooting occurred at roughly 10 a.m. Events unfolded in Hayward and led into the unincorporated Alameda County community of Castro Valley, according to Hayward PD Officer Cassondra Fovel. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Hayward PD and the California Highway Patrol are all investigating the crash.

Police told KRON4’s Rob Nesbitt that the incident was related to a carjacking. It’s not known if anyone was injured as a result of the shooting.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Bay City News contributed to this report.