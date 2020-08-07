Hayward police release body cam video of fatal officer-involved shooting

WARNING: Video may be disturbing for some viewers

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Hayward police released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that happened back back in May.

Back on May 20, officers in were searching for 23-year old Stoney Ramirez who was a person of interest for a homicide investigation of a homeless man.

Officers arrived to a home near the cul de sac on Wildwood Street and found Ramirez in a car parked in the driveway.

Police say they eventually found out that the car was stolen.

Police also say the video backs up officers claims’ that Ramirez failed to follow officer commands and rammed into a police car blocking him in.

That’s when officers fired at Ramirez.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is now looking into the actions of the involved officers.

The city manager has also requested an independent review of this incident by the attorney general but the attorney general has declined to review the incident quoting a lack of funding and staffing.

