Suspect charged after slapping Asian man inside Hayward gas station

HAYWARD (BCN) — A suspect has been charged in a possible hate crime against an Asian man in Hayward earlier this month, police said Friday.

Salvador Dominguez Jr., 25, was arrested after he allegedly asked a man twice if he was Asian and then slapped him. The alleged assault occurred July 5 at the Chevron gas station at 24350 Hesperian Blvd. in Hayward, according to police.

It was reported to police at about 9:50 p.m. that day A witness told dispatchers that both the victim and the suspect left the station, but the witness provided police with images of the license plate on Dominguez’s car, police said.

Alameda County prosecutors have charged Dominguez with assault, inciting a fight and a hate crime enhancement, according to police.

Anyone with more information about the alleged offenses can call Detective McGiboney at (510) 293-7176.