Hayward police searching for missing ‘at-risk’ teen

HAYWARD (KRON) – Hayward police are asking for your help in finding a missing “at-risk” teen last seen Monday night.
According to authorities, 18-year-old Alejandra Lopez was last seen walking near her home on the 1800 block of Florida Lane in Hayward around 9 p.m. on Sept. 9.
She was wearing a black sweatshirt, pants, and white shoes.
Alejandra is 4’9″, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, pink hair, and facial piercings.
If you see Alejandra, call Hayward PD’s Communications Center at 510-293-7000.
