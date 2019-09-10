Hayward police searching for missing ‘at-risk’ teen

HAYWARD (KRON) – Hayward police are asking for your help in finding a missing “at-risk” teen last seen Monday night.

According to authorities, 18-year-old Alejandra Lopez was last seen walking near her home on the 1800 block of Florida Lane in Hayward around 9 p.m. on Sept. 9.

She was wearing a black sweatshirt, pants, and white shoes.

Alejandra is 4’9″, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, pink hair, and facial piercings.

If you see Alejandra, call Hayward PD’s Communications Center at 510-293-7000.

